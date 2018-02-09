Menu
Airbus Airbus
Leadership>Companies & Executives

Airbus Pays $99-Million Fine to End Eurofighter Bribery Case

The Munich Public Prosecutor found former Airbus space and defense executives were guilty of a "negligent breach of supervisory duties" by failing to implement internal controls.

Airbus SE agreed to pay an 81 million-euro (US$99 million) fine to end a five-year bribery investigation by German prosecutors in connection with Eurofighter jets the defense company sold to Austria in 2003.

The Munich Public Prosecutor found former Airbus space and defense executives were guilty of a "negligent breach of supervisory duties" by failing to implement internal controls, the company said on February 9. The probe failed to find any evidence of bribes, the prosecutors said.

"The notice alleges that certain former management negligently failed to ensure proper internal controls that would have prevented employees from making payments to business partners without proven documented services in exchange," Airbus said. "On the other hand, the notice explicitly recognizes the major efforts undertaken by Airbus and its management since 2012, which have resulted in a new compliance culture and a serious compliance program."

Airbus is the subject of bribery and fraud investigations by prosecutors in the U.K., France and Austria, among other countries.

CEO Tom Enders has said he has tried to remodel the aircraft maker to rid it of the external agents who have often been used to pay bribes to government and airline officials.

Austrian allegations against Airbus claim that the company knew Eurofighters wouldn’t be available on time and in the right configuration and that the country was overcharged for expenses that included lobbying and kickbacks. Airbus was the partner in the fighter program that negotiated the sale.

B Franz Wild

 

TAGS: Corporate Culture
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
The GE logo appears on the door of an appliance.
GE Shortfall Just Part of Insurance Industry’s $100 Billion Gap
Feb 09, 2018
Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson Recalls 175,000 Bikes
Feb 08, 2018
A Tesla Model 3 out on the road, in a staged shot from Tesla.
Tesla Averts Cash Crunch as Musk Mystique Offsets Late Cars
Feb 08, 2018
A Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet takes off from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.
2019 Budget: Trump Seeks 24 Boeing Super Hornets, Reversing Obama
Feb 08, 2018