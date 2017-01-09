Boeing Commercial Airplanes (Boeing Co IW500/9) released a summary of its aircraft orders and deliveries for 2016, calling the totals “strong” and noting it had “achieved several airplane program milestones.” In particular, it highlighted that its jet delivery total reached 748 aircraft across its five programs (737, 747, 767, 777, and 787), which tops the target of 745 aircraft that it set for itself.

As for new aircraft orders, Boeing reported it logged contracts for 668 new aircraft, which it valued at $94.1 billion at the current list prices. The OEM’s year-end backlog of new orders is 5,715 aircraft contracted but as yet unbuilt.

While fulfilling its own targets, the summary shows the changes in commercial aircraft sector since 2015, when Boeing set a new record for deliveries and topped its own forecast by delivering 762 aircraft, and also recorded new orders for 769 jets.

