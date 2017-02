Last month, General Electric and the Boston Celtics announced their plans to embark on an advertising partnership for the next three seasons. Normally, a deal so short would merit a line or two on the agate page of the local sports section (that is, if the local sports section still publishes an agate page). But this was more than just some ribbon board bind.

This was for real estate on the fabled Celtics jersey.

After years of rumors, the NBA finally ventured into jersey sponsors last year, with the Philadelphia 76ers breaking ground in May thanks to a deal with StubHub. The Sacramento Kings followed in October (with Blue Diamond Growers), then the Celtics and, this month, the Brooklyn Nets (with Infor) and the Utah Jazz (with Qualtrics, though the patch will promote the company’s in-house charity that raises money for cancer research).

All those are interesting, but the GE news really got us thinking — especially because GE is embedding itself in Boston — about what manufacturers or tech companies might be good fits for the remaining 25 teams.

Unlike English Premier League soccer teams, who fill the front of their jerseys with corporate logos from all over the globe, we aimed for proximity between team and company, with headquarters ideally in the same state, if not the same city. We also abided by the NBA’s rule prohibiting alcohol and gambling companies (sorry, AB InBev), and competitors of NBA game ball manufacturer Spalding (which means Nike and other equipment and apparel makers are out) and shot clock maker Tissot (same for Bulova and other watchmakers).

What follows is intended as a fun exercise, a potential glimpse into the near future of October, November and beyond. Will all these pairings find their way onto the court? Of course not. But if manufacturing wants to capitalize on its recent headline momentum, this could be a great spot to garner new eyeballs.