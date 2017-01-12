Dana Inc. (IW500/164) and Navistar International Corp. (IW500/102) have reached a new supply agreement by which Dana will supply the commercial vehicle OEM with a wide range of driveline parts for heavy-duty trucks, medium-duty/delivery trucks, buses, and vocational vehicles. The two manufacturers did not report the terms or value of the “multi-year commercial sales agreement,” but according to Dana it will mean Navistar has access to the full range of the supplier’s current driveline product portfolio.

"The trucking industry is being driven by increasingly stringent efficiency standards, while vehicle owners and operators require steadfast reliability and low cost of ownership," stated Dana commercial vehicle driveline technologies vice president Tim Farney. "Vehicle manufacturers and critical component suppliers must collaborate to deliver an optimized blend of performance and dependability for all trucking applications."

In addition to the new commercial sales agreement (CSA), Dana will continue to be the standard-position driveshaft supplier for all Navistar truck models.

Read More

Forging is an IndustryWeek companion site within Penton's Manufacturing & Supply Chain Group.