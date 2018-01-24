Menu
Fiat Chrysler
Leadership>Companies & Executives

Former Fiat Chrysler Exec Pleads Guilty in Corruption Probe

Alphons Iacobelli, a former Fiat Chrysler U.S. labor relations chief, plead guilty for his role in a scheme to raid more than a million dollars from a union fund meant for worker training.

Alphons Iacobelli pleaded guilty to two charges related to a conspiracy to siphon money from the fund operated jointly by the company and the United Auto Workers union.

Iacobelli will be sentenced May 29 and could face up to 96 months in prison. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate the Labor Management Relations Act and for submitting a false tax return.

The former executive was at the center of a multi-year conspiracy investigated by the U.S. Justice Department, which damaged the reputations of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the union, which already was struggling to maintain its dominance in the industry, after suffering defeats in efforts to unionize plants in the South.

The government charged four people with siphoning off funds for personal use. In all, officials said more than $1.5 million in worker training funds were diverted over a five-year period ending in 2014, aimed at influencing union officials in favor of the company, according to the plea agreement.

Iacobelli, who from 2008 to 2015 was the company's lead labor negotiator, said he was "acting on behalf of Fiat Chrysler."

He spent money on a second-hand Ferrari, collectible Mont Blanc fountain pens and an extensive list of renovations to his home.

He also admitted he authorized more than $450,000 in credit card charges for jewelry, furniture, electronics and other luxuries for FCA UAW members.

And $262,219 in training center funds were used to pay off the mortgage of former UAW vice president General Holiefield, who died in 2015.

On the tax charge, Iacobelli said he omitted more than $840,000 in income in 2014, obtained illegally through FCA funds.

Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2018

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Texas Instruments chips and logo.
Texas Instruments Outlook Doesn’t Meet Promise of Economy
Jan 24, 2018
Kimberly Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp Slashes Up to 13% of Jobs as It Shutters Factories
Jan 23, 2018
J&J
J&J Promises `Significant' R&D Spending After Tax Reform
Jan 23, 2018
Whirlpool Heats Up Trade Fight With Samsung LG Over Washers
Whirlpool Says It's Adding Jobs in Wake of Trump Tariff Decision
Jan 23, 2018