It is being reported today that the UK-based household goods company Unilever has rejected a $143 billion takeover bid from Kraft Heinz, saying it saw "no merit, either financial or strategic" in joining forces with the U.S. food giant.

Despite the strong rejection, Warren Buffett, part-owner of Kraft Heinz, said he looked forward "to working to reach agreement on the terms of a transaction."

The infographic below takes a look at how the two companies compare in terms of profit, size and brand value.