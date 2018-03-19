Menu
Production worker with GKN Driveline GKN
GKN Driveline production worker
Leadership>Companies & Executives

Rival Suitors for GKN Offer Incentives to Win Investor Support

The measures are aimed at shoring up weaknesses in the dueling proposals that will determine GKN’s future.

GKN Plc’s rival suitors offered additional sweeteners to win over the U.K. aerospace supplier’s shareholders, who are set to decide next week which side to support.

Dana Inc. pledged to trade its stock in London following the U.S. company’s planned takeover of GKN’s automotive unit, it said Monday in a statement. Melrose said separately that it would bolster GKN’s pension plan, while easing acceptance terms for its hostile bid to 50% plus one share from its original 90% target.

The measures are aimed at shoring up weaknesses in the dueling proposals that will determine GKN’s future. Management of the Redditch, England-based company opposes the 8.1 billion-pound (US$11.3 billion) offer from investment firm Melrose, arguing that investors have more to gain if they stick with management’s turnaround plan. As part of its defense, GKN set in motion plans for a breakup, agreeing earlier this month to sell its automotive unit to Dana in a $6.1 billion transaction.

GKN advanced 1% to 430.60 pence at 8:29 a.m. in London, below the stated value of a sweetened 467-pence offer it rejected from Melrose last week. GKN has said its plan would generate more than 500 pence a share for investors. Melrose declined 1.2%.

Dana, which will rename itself Dana Plc following a combination with the automotive business, said it planned the secondary U.K. listing following talks with GKN shareholders.

A London listing will offer shareholders “an opportunity to share in the success of the new company, including value created through the delivery of $235 million in annual synergies,” Jonathan Collins, chief financial officer of Maumee, Ohio-based Dana, said in the statement.

Melrose said Monday that it’s proposing an injection of as much as 1 billion pounds into GKN’s pension program and reiterated that its bid is “clearly superior to the hasty breakup” that the U.K. auto and aerospace components maker is planning. The deadline for shareholders to accept its bid is March 29.

By Tom Lavell

TAGS: Growth Strategies Strategic Planning & Execution
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
BMW
BMW Joins List of Carmakers Probed for Suspected Diesel Cheating
Mar 20, 2018
General Dynamics
General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza
Mar 19, 2018
Uber Autonomous Car
Uber Autonomous Car Involved in Fatal Crash in Arizona
Mar 19, 2018
hyundai logo
Hyundai, Kia Probed by US for Cars That Led to Four Deaths
Mar 19, 2018