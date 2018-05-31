Menu
Leadership>Companies & Executives

Top 10 Companies with Best Corporate Responsibility Records

corporate citizenship
Start Slideshow

There was a time when corporate responsibility was just a report. Now it's a living, breathing activity that many companies must embrace publicly to ensure support from employees, shareholders and customers.

To that end, each year companies are ranked on how well they are doing with these policies. Recently Corporate Responsibility Magazine announced its 19th annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens List, recognizing the standout environmental, social and governance performance of public companies across the United States.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens list documents 260 data points of disclosure and performance measures in seven categories: environment, climate change, employee relations, human rights, governance, finance, and philanthropy & community support. 

 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Corporate Responsibility
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
GM Cruise AV
GM's $2.25 Billion SoftBank Backing Boosts Self-Driving Bid
May 31, 2018
Tax Breaks
How is Corporate America Spending $30 Billion in Tax Cuts?
May 30, 2018
Bayer
Bayer Wins US Nod for Monsanto, Nearing End of Two-Year Quest
May 29, 2018
Volkswagen logo
Volkswagen to Open New China Factories as SUV, EV Demand Booms
May 29, 2018