President Trump’s promise to restore American manufacturing jobs contributed to his successful campaign. But now that he is in the White House, how should this administration best fulfill its promise to strengthen U.S. manufacturing?

Indeed, the United States runs a manufacturing trade deficit of $630 billion, and closing it would create many manufacturing jobs. Yet many pundits’ dismissive responses have ranged from “this is totally trivial” to “it will never work,” “picking winners only reduces economic welfare,” and “we shouldn’t care about manufacturing.”

But the carping has provided little substantive guidance for the incoming administration on what a practical and effective U.S. manufacturing strategy should look like. This shouldn’t be surprising; the Washington establishment and the broader community of neoclassical economists have no real idea what to do other than fall back on general framework measures such as reforming the tax code, training workers, and building physical infrastructure. Nor do they even offer an analysis of what caused the decline of U.S. manufacturing.

The Trump administration has an opportunity to get manufacturing policy right by ignoring both supercilious criticism and tired laissez faire thinking, but it also runs the risk of overreacting and thereby making things worse, not better. Indeed, there are concrete actions the Trump administration can take to revitalize U.S. manufacturing, fulfilling his promise to voters who put him over the top in vital swing states like Michigan and North Carolina, both of which lost over 40% of their manufacturing jobs from 2000 to 2009.

But first, it’s important to understand what happened to U.S. manufacturing in the early 2000s. A recent report from the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) found that despite the prevailing narrative that automation was the main culprit behind the loss of more than 5 million manufacturing jobs from 2000 to 2010, trade pressure and faltering U.S. competitiveness were in fact responsible for more than half of those job losses.

While U.S. GDP grew, output fell in 12 of 19 manufacturing subsectors. Simultaneously, other nations, especially China, ramped up their mercantilist polices—from currency manipulation to forced intellectual property transfers and government subsidies—all of which hurt U.S. manufacturing employment.

The fact that so many pundits and economists blame automation is because government statistics significantly overstate manufacturing productivity growth. Government data shows an astonishing 179% increase in computer manufacturing output from 2000 to 2010. But companies actually produced fewer computers domestically during this time, not more. The discrepancy is explained by the fact that the massive growth in productivity represents increasing computer processing speeds, not more computers.

The resulting mismeasurement significantly skews manufacturing statistics overall. Indeed, after removing computer and electronic products, it turns out that real value added from U.S. manufacturing grew just 6.4% from 2000 to 2015, not the reported 19.3%.

Moreover, manufacturing decline did not stop at the end of the Great Recession. Since 2010, manufacturing jobs have rebounded slowly while productivity growth has stalled, growing just 1.5% from 2012 to 2016, compared to 24% from 2002 to 2006.

And the manufacturing trade deficit has ballooned by 53% since 2010. So even with modest employment growth, the U.S. manufacturing sector remains on shaky footing.