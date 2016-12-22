Made in America Holiday Gifts

According to a 2015 report by Consumer Reports, 80% of American shoppers say they prefer to buy goods made in the United States. More than 60% say they’d even be willing to pay 10% more for an American-made product.
Some reasons for choosing American-made goods, including the following:
Source: Moneycrashers.com
Brooks Brothers is the country's oldest clothing retailer.
In April 7, 1818, at the age of 45, Henry Sands Brooks opens H. & D.H. Brooks & Co. on the Northeast corner of Catherine and Cherry Streets in New York City, his childhood home.
For over 170 years, Stanley has been creating tools. They range from the “do-it-yourselfer” installing a ceiling fan to the professional contractor framing new homes.
The company's motto is that their “innovative products have helped build, repair and protect our world.”
Founded by David Oreck in 1963, Oreck Corp. began as a manufacturer of upright vacuum cleaners for the U.S. hotel industry.
Oreck wanted to design a lightweight yet powerful vacuum to relieve the drudgery felt by hotel housekeepers.
Today the company produces and sells vacuums, steam mops, floor machines, air purifiers and cleaning products for use in both hotels and homes throughout the U.S., Canada and parts of Europe.
In 1929, Wally Byam built the world’s first Airstream trailer. It started out as a tent contraption that he built on a Model T chassis, but it wasn’t a lot of fun in the rain. So he replaced the tent with a teardrop-shaped permanent shelter – and added a stove and ice chest, too.
It was easy to tow and caught the eye of other travelers, so much so that enough people asked Wally about it for him to decide it might be “a pretty good business to get into.
This Chicago-based manufacturer of athletic gear began in 1913 In 1931, the name was changed to Wilson Sporting Goods Co.
By the middle of the century, Wilson had become the leading sporting goods manufacturer in the United States.
After LTV purchased Wilson & Co. in 1967, Wilson Sporting Goods was spun off as a separate company. In 1970, Wilson Sporting Goods was acquired by Pepsico and in 1985 the company reemerged as an independent entity, Wilson Sporting Goods Inc.
At the end of the 1980s, it was purchased by the Amer Group of Finland.
In 1949, Vitamix founder William G. “Papa” Barnard created the first infomercial in the U.S. to demonstrate how the Vitamix blender can help families eat healthier with whole foods.
Today the fourth-generation president of Vitamix is “ Improving the vitality of people’s lives and liberating the world from conventional food and beverage preparation boundaries.”
L.L.Bean has been delivering classic styles, outdoor gear and expert advice for over 100 years. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-man operation.
Guided by L.L.’s belief in keeping customers satisfied, the company has grown to a global organization. Its headquarters are in Freeport, Maine, just down the road from its original store.
Pyrex is a brand introduced by Corning Inc. in 1908 for a line of clear, low-thermal-expansion borosilicate glass used for laboratory glassware and kitchenware. Pyrex sold in the United States is made of tempered soda-lime glass; outside of North America the costlier borosilicate is still used.
Corning no longer manufactures Pyrex. It is manufactured by US. World Kitchen, LLC, which was spun off from Corning in 1998.
In 1885 Binney & Smith was founded with early products that included red oxide pigment used in barn paint and carbon black used for car tires.
In 1900 the company begins producing slate school pencils and in1902 developed the Staonal Marking crayon. Listening to needs of teachers, Binney & Smith introduced the first dustless school chalk.
