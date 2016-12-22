IndustryWeek

Home > Global Economy > Competitiveness > Made in America Holiday Gifts

Made in America Holiday Gifts

Dec 22, 2016
| IndustryWeek
Comments 0
  • Slideshow-US-Airstream-jpg-1.jpg

    According to a 2015 report by Consumer Reports, 80% of American shoppers say they prefer to buy goods made in the United States. More than 60% say they’d even be willing to pay 10% more for an American-made product.

    Some reasons for choosing American-made goods, including the following:

    • Jobs. The most common reason shoppers give for buying American is to help save or create jobs in the United States. According to a 2015 report from the Economic Policy Institute the U.S. lost a total of 5.7 million manufacturing jobs between 1998 and 2013. 
    • Lower Carbon Footprint. Products made overseas have a higher carbon footprint than U.S.-made goods. Goods made in China or India have to be shipped all the way across the ocean to reach American stores, burning fossil fuel and spewing out greenhouse gases with every mile they travel.
    • Health. The lack of environmental and safety regulations overseas. 

    Source: Moneycrashers.com

    More
  • Slideshow-US---Brooks-Brothers-jpg-1.jpg

    Brooks Brothers

    Brooks Brothers is the country's oldest clothing retailer.

    In April 7, 1818, at the age of 45, Henry Sands Brooks opens H. & D.H. Brooks & Co. on the Northeast corner of Catherine and Cherry Streets in New York City, his childhood home.

     

    More
  • Slideshow-US---Stanley-jpg-1.jpg

    Stanley Hand Tools

    For over 170 years, Stanley has been creating tools. They range from the “do-it-yourselfer” installing a ceiling fan to the professional contractor framing new homes.

    The company's motto is that their “innovative products have helped build, repair and protect our world.”

    More
  • Slideshow-US---New-Balance-jpg-1.jpg

    New Balance

    More than 100 years old the company has "worked to move the world around us. Because we believe in one simple truth: we were born to move."

    The company said it "always has, and always will be, committed to making shoes in the U.S."
     
     

    More
  • Slideshow-US---Oreck-jpg-1.jpg

    Oreck Vaccum

    Founded by David Oreck in 1963, Oreck Corp. began as a manufacturer of upright vacuum cleaners for the U.S. hotel industry.

    Oreck wanted to design a lightweight yet powerful vacuum to relieve the drudgery felt by hotel housekeepers.

    Today the company produces and sells vacuums, steam mops, floor machines, air purifiers and cleaning products for use in both hotels and homes throughout the U.S., Canada and parts of Europe.

     

    More
  • Slideshow-US-Airstream-jpg-2.jpg

    Airstream

    In 1929, Wally Byam built the world’s first Airstream trailer. It started out as a tent contraption that he built on a Model T chassis, but it wasn’t a lot of fun in the rain. So he replaced the tent with a teardrop-shaped permanent shelter – and added a stove and ice chest, too.

    It was easy to tow and caught the eye of other travelers, so much so that enough people asked Wally about it for him to decide it might be “a pretty good business to get into.

    More
  • Slideshow-US---Wilson-jpg-1.jpg

    Wilson Sporting Goods

    This Chicago-based manufacturer of athletic gear began in 1913  In 1931, the name was changed to Wilson Sporting Goods Co.

    By the middle of the century, Wilson had become the leading sporting goods manufacturer in the United States.

    After LTV purchased Wilson & Co. in 1967, Wilson Sporting Goods was spun off as a separate company. In 1970, Wilson Sporting Goods was acquired by Pepsico and in 1985 the company reemerged as an independent entity, Wilson Sporting Goods Inc.

    At the end of the 1980s, it was  purchased by the Amer Group of Finland. 

    More
  • Slideshow-US---Vitamix-1.jpg

    Vitamix

    In 1949, Vitamix founder William G. “Papa” Barnard created the first infomercial in the U.S. to demonstrate how the Vitamix blender can help families eat healthier with whole foods.

    Today the fourth-generation president of Vitamix is “ Improving the vitality of people’s lives and liberating the world from conventional food and beverage preparation boundaries.”

    More
  • Slideshow-US---LL-Bean-4.jpg

    LL Bean

    L.L.Bean has been delivering classic styles, outdoor gear and expert advice for over 100 years. Founded in 1912 by Leon Leonwood Bean, the company began as a one-man operation.

    Guided by L.L.’s belief in keeping customers satisfied, the company has grown to a global organization.  Its headquarters are in Freeport, Maine, just down the road from its original store.

    More
  • Slideshow-US---Pyrex-1.jpg

    Pyrex

    Pyrex is a brand introduced by Corning Inc. in 1908 for a line of clear, low-thermal-expansion borosilicate glass used for laboratory glassware and kitchenware. Pyrex sold in the United States is made of tempered soda-lime glass; outside of North America the costlier borosilicate is still used.

    Corning no longer manufactures Pyrex. It is manufactured by US. World Kitchen, LLC, which was spun off from Corning in 1998.

    More
  • Slideshow-US---Crayola-jpg-1.jpg

    Crayola

    In 1885  Binney & Smith was founded with early products that included red oxide pigment used in barn paint and carbon black used for car tires. 

    In 1900 the company begins producing slate school pencils  and in1902 developed the Staonal Marking crayon. Listening to needs of teachers, Binney & Smith introduced the first dustless school chalk.

    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

Please or Register to post comments.

THE LATEST
More
Manufacturing Leader of the Week
Dec 19, 2016
Article
IndustryWeek

Shih's Watchword: Make the US an Attractive Choice for Manufacturing 1

Bring iPhone manufacturing to the U.S.? Harvard Professor Willy Shih thinks policymakers instead should be focusing on ensuring our manufacturing strengths stay that way....More
View All

IW White Papers
More
 
IndustryWeek.com
Related IndustryWeek Sites

Copyright © 2016 Penton