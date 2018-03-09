A modern industrial IP network infrastructure is increasingly essential for most manufacturers and industrial companies.

By using the latest networking technologies, breaking down data silos, and harnessing the power of greater connectivity and information sharing, you can make the potential of smart manufacturing a reality. This can help you make real-time operations decisions and improve productivity in new ways. Just a few examples include:

Timely data access can help you track KPIs and improve processes, and help maintenance technicians get ahead of downtime issues.

Mobile devices can put subject matter specialists exactly where they need to be the moment a problem arises.

Self-aware and system-aware assets can automatically make adjustments to optimize processes and keep production running, with less need for human intervention.

Beyond productivity, a modern industrial IP network architecture can also help in other key areas.

The ability to access and analyze safety-system data, for example, can help managers better understand risks, enhance safety and ease compliance. Mobile devices can deliver information to workers in a familiar and convenient format. And the ability to track virtually every point in a product’s lifecycle – from raw-ingredient receipt to supply-chain shipments – can help improve quality and on-time deliveries.

Key Design and Deployment Considerations

For most organizations, network modernization involves bringing together information-technology (IT) and operations-technology (OT) systems into a converged network architecture. This creates a common, connected and standardized infrastructure in which people, processes and technologies can be seamlessly connected.

No modernization project will be the same. But there are some general considerations that you should keep in mind to help optimize your network design and proactively address risks.

1. Collaborate Upfront

Modernizing a network infrastructure shouldn’t be a go-it-alone venture for IT or OT. Rather, it needs to be a collaborative effort that involves functional teams from across organizations.

Early and open dialogue can help minimize any cultural differences by getting buy-in from all stakeholders. Most importantly, however, upfront collaboration is crucial to identifying potential risks and addressing them before they develop into problems.

Some areas where collaboration is key include:

Determining what connections are needed between the manufacturing execution system (MES) and enterprise business systems so everyone has access to the information they need.

Designing the network such that maintenance can be done without disrupting production.

Coordinating safety and security efforts to help identify and mitigate potential risks that could arise from security or safety incidents.

2. Utilize Design and Deployment Resources

Industry guidance and resources are invaluable during your network modernization project.

Rockwell Automation and Cisco jointly developed the Converged Plantwide Ethernet (CPwE) set of recommendations to provide design guidance, tested and validated reference architectures for deploying future-ready network architectures.

The CPwE design and implementation guide “Migrating Legacy IACS Networks to a Converged Plantwide Ethernet Architecture” is especially relevant for modernizing your industrial network infrastructure. It introduces the concepts and technologies you need to make the transition, while also providing tips on system design, configuration, implementation and troubleshooting.

3. Choose the Right Protocol

One of the most critical decisions you will make in designing your network infrastructure is selecting the right industrial Ethernet protocol.

Today, manufacturing and industrial companies are seeking to capitalize on the proliferation of connected smart devices that make up the industrial internet of things (IIoT). IIoT devices use the internet protocol (IP), which provides the common language for different devices to coexist and interoperate on the same network.

Adoption of IIoT technologies will be a defining characteristic of the industrial sector for the next several years. Gartner forecasts that the number of connected things worldwide will reach 20.8 billion by 20201. And the technologies are expected to help manufacturers generate nearly $3.9 trillion in value through increased revenues and lower costs in the coming years.2

EtherNet/IP™ is an industrial automation protocol that harnesses the power of IP, allowing for the harmonious coexistence of all IP-connected devices. This includes not only devices designed for industrial use, but also those designed for commercial use. Proprietary networking technologies with multiple isolated networks can’t support this cross-device connectivity, unless you make additional investments in gateways, protocol converters or proprietary switching.

4. Use a Holistic Security Approach

According to a recent report from BDO USA, 92 percent of manufacturers cited cybersecurity concerns in their 2016 SEC disclosures this year.3 What’s more, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has reported that basic cybersecurity practices in many industrial organizations are “an afterthought or significantly less than needed.”4

Industrial organizations cannot ignore the fact that more connection points in a modern industrial IP network architecture also bring greater security risks.

No single security product, technology or methodology can be expected to contain today’s massive threat landscape on its own. A security-through-obscurity approach is no longer sufficient. Instead, you need a holistic security approach to help protect your people, operations, intellectual property and other assets.

Your industrial security program should start with a security assessment to identify risk areas and potential threats. From there, plan to deploy a defense-in-depth security approach that establishes multiple layers of defense.

5. Plan for the Future

The infrastructure lifecycle in the industrial automation space is typically between 15 and 20 years. But down the road, can you imagine what your operations will look like or how you will be using information given all the innovation that’s occurring today?

This is why it’s important that your industrial network infrastructure addresses your current needs while also anticipating those of tomorrow.

You may someday decide to adopt virtualization, for example, which can cut the cost of acquiring, deploying and maintaining servers. But it also increases the amount and type of traffic on an industrial network. As a result, your network infrastructure should be segmented into different virtual LANs to create smaller zones. You also will need an industrial demilitarized zone (IDMZ) with servers that can access the industrial zone.

Likewise, incorporating remote access into your operations will require that your network architecture support video and other collaboration tools. And integrating mobile devices will require that the network supports tablet authentication and encryption.

Workforce changes also should be considered. A modern industrial IP network infrastructure combined with a smart production approach will have a significant impact on your workers. It will require IT and OT professionals to have a full understanding of the converged environment, and will reshape roles for those responsible for developing and overseeing it.

New training and certification programs are available to help address these challenges. The programs are tailored to both IT and OT personnel, and provide the knowledge needed to implement, manage and support networked industrial automation and control systems. If you want to start with the basics on network design, you may want to visit the Industrial IP Advantage Network Design eLearning courses, developed in collaboration between Cisco, Panduit and Rockwell Automation.

Make the Most of Modernization

Smart manufacturing is digitizing and transforming nearly every aspect of industrial operations.

Plants and systems that previously operated separate from each other can be integrated with end-to-end connectivity. Machines that had little or no visibility into their performance can be monitored in real time. Workers who were reliant on manually collected data and tribal knowledge can make better decisions with production intelligence, online support and mobile collaboration.

Key to making all of this possible is a modern network architecture – one that not only meets your immediate needs, but also addresses potential future challenges and anticipates future innovations and growth.

1Gartner press release, November 10, 2015

2Internet of Things (IoT) Enables $3.88 Trillion in Potential Value to Manufacturers, ARC Advisory Group, March 2014

3Cybersecurity Jumps to the Top of Manufacturers’ Biggest Risks, Security Magazine, June 23, 2016

4ICS Cybersecurity for the C-Level, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, September 2015