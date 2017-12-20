Sponsored Content The Connected Enterprise Identify Underperforming Wells Faster – and Meet Production Targets Sponsored by Rockwell Automation. Thanks to new technology and the ConnectedProduction™ environment, oil producers can get information faster – and make adjustments sooner to meet production targets. Dec 20, 2017 0 comments Hide comments Comment * More information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Home page Save RelatedSponsored ContentConnecting the Connected MineDec 18, 2017Sponsored ContentMachine Performance Analytics Bring OEM Expertise Into Producer’s Digital EnvironmentDec 15, 2017Sponsored ContentInfrastructure-as-a-Service Simplifies and Accelerates Network DeploymentsDec 14, 2017Sponsored ContentGrowing Metro Area Commissions State-of-the-Art Wastewater Treatment FacilityDec 13, 2017 Load More