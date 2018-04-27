Rockwell Automation has updated its HMI software to equip industrial workers with better information to run and maintain their systems. New features in the FactoryTalk View software version 10.0 include greater access to information, new mobile device support and better cross-software integration to improve productivity.

Operators can now use the TrendPro tool in FactoryTalk View Site Edition (SE) software to overlay alarm information on trend data. This feature can help them connect alarm occurrences with data-point values to speed up troubleshooting. They can also use the tool to save and share ad hoc trends with other workers.

“This version also adds support in the HMI for flexible alarming with the Allen-Bradley Logix line of controllers,” said Sharon Billi-Duran, product manager, FactoryTalk View, Rockwell Automation. “Previously, users had to manually create alarm conditions in both the controller and the HMI. With tag-based alarming, operators can now create the alarm configuration in Logix and the HMI will process it automatically, which saves time by reducing the need for programming.”

FactoryTalk View SE v10.0 also integrates the ThinManager software login into the FactoryTalk View platform. In the past, users had to separately log in to both systems. Now, they can bypass the second security point with an automatic login pass-through for easier and faster operations.

For process industries, the FactoryTalk View SE software introduces an abnormal situation management (ASM) multi-monitor framework. This feature allows operators to see different levels of data across multiple screens in accordance with standards-based ASM guidelines. It can also provide operators with more viewable information, helping them more efficiently run and maintain their systems.

The updated FactoryTalk ViewPoint software, which extends the FactoryTalk View SE software to mobile devices, now supports recipe management. This update allows workers to view and download recipes on the device of their choice. And now, with ViewPoint v10.0 software, FactoryTalk Alarms and Events alarm history is also available on their mobile devices.

The FactoryTalk View Machine Edition (ME) software v10.0 adds design-time and run-time enhancements to improve user efficiency and productivity. The HMI software now better supports restoring and upgrading legacy projects and improves usability when editing displays.

“Prior to this release, operator actions could be logged to an audit trail, but there was no guarantee that the system would capture them,” said Sue Burtch, marketing manager, visualization software, Rockwell Automation. “Now with onboard audit trails, this information is captured locally on the terminal, and audit data is securely stored there until it can be backed up. For highly regulated industries, like pharma production, this supports requirements such as US 21CFR Part 11 or EU Annex 11.”