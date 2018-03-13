Sponsored Content The Connected Enterprise Pettit National Ice Center Case Study Sponsored by Rockwell Automation. Using distributed control system software and variable frequency drives, the facility reduced energy use and improved ice quality. Mar 13, 2018 0 comments Hide comments Comment * More information about text formats Text format CommentsPlain text CommentsAllowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>Plain textNo HTML tags allowed.Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.Lines and paragraphs break automatically. PublishLog in or register to comment Home page Save RelatedSponsored ContentFive Tips for Modernizing Your Industrial Network ArchitectureMar 09, 2018Sponsored ContentFactoryTalk Network Manager Software OverviewMar 07, 2018Sponsored ContentCome Together: Modern DCS Unifies Mining Operations for Better ControlMar 05, 2018Sponsored ContentMeet Profitability Goals with PlantPAx MPCFeb 28, 2018 Load More