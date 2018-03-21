Digital transformation in process operations requires seamless and secure connectivity between the device and the enterprise. The PlantPAx distributed control system (DCS) from Rockwell Automation has long helped make this connectivity possible through its alignment with plant-wide automation technology and use of open communication standards. Now, Rockwell Automation is revealing new enhancements coming to the platform to help process operations capture more value across the entire plant and enterprise.

“During 2018, new innovations to the PlantPAx DCS will help users create smarter, more secure, robust and productive operations,” said Jim Winter, director, Global Process Business, Rockwell Automation. “The next release of our PlantPAx DCS will again leverage valuable input from process users and align with preferred industry standards to deliver increased value to the process industries. These innovations help companies leverage their DCS to more easily capture benefits from plant-wide integration in the Connected Enterprise.”

The next PlantPAx DCS release will help users reduce unplanned downtime and improve system availability. This includes support for Parallel Redundancy Protocol (PRP), an industry standard for redundant Ethernet, enabling more secure controller and I/O communications.

The next release will also feature updated human machine interface (HMI) and trending tools to help increase productivity, and improve effectiveness of operations and maintenance functions. This includes an enhanced Library of Process Objects to better align with industry display design standards. The expanded library also includes intuitive integration with electrical protection devices, leveraging both EtherNet/IP and IEC-61850 communication standards. This further extends plant-wide control capabilities and connects electrical management and control, reducing infrastructure duplication resulting in easier implementation and lower total cost of ownership.