Industrial operators focused on improving production through enterprisewide integration must rely on multiple suppliers and partners. To support and simplify this process, Rockwell Automation has added six companies as members of its PartnerNetwork program.

The PartnerNetwork program helps industrial companies better solve their production and automation challenges by providing access to an expansive network of leading suppliers, distributors, system integrators, and machine and equipment builders.

The Encompass Partner program welcomed four new members. The Encompass Partner program is a product reference program that helps customers quickly locate products that solve their application challenges. These products complement, enhance and extend Rockwell Automation solutions.

In North America and Europe, the Encompass Partner program now has four new members:

CBS ArcSafe specializes in remote racking and switching solutions for low- and medium-voltage switchgear products that do not require modification to existing equipment for operation. This allows technicians to operate equipment from a safer distance of up to 300 feet.

Emulate3D provides engineering software that seamlessly integrates into the controls testing workflow to help raise productivity and profitability, while reducing project risk.

Point Eight Power is a manufacturer of generator control and power distribution systems for the marine, oil and gas, and energy markets.

Woodward Inc. is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company specializes in systems and components for industrial gas and steam turbines, reciprocating engines, compressors, wind turbines, electrical grids and other energy-related industrial equipment.

Two new companies have joined the OEM Partner program in North America. OEM Partners are machine and equipment builders that help provide flexible and efficient equipment leveraging Rockwell Automation solutions. The new OEM Partners are as follows: