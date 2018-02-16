Industrial automation customers can improve the data gathered from their machines with a new line of proximity sensors. The Allen-Bradley Bulletin 871FM miniature, metal, flat-pack, inductive proximity sensors from Rockwell Automation are rugged, smart sensors built for harsh environments.

Enabled with IO-Link technology, the Bulletin 871FM sensors deliver more comprehensive diagnostic and parameter data to the controller over EtherNet/IP from the IO-Link master module. This capability helps minimize downtime and increase productivity.

“These sensors easily integrate into The Connected Enterprise to help increase operational efficiency,” said John Horan, product manager, Rockwell Automation. “When connected to an Allen-Bradley 1734 POINT I/O or 1732 ArmorBlock I/O IO-Link master, the sensor delivers data into the control system to help optimize machine setup, maintenance and troubleshooting.”

Unlike traditional, tubular proximity sensors, the fully shielded, Bulletin 871FM sensors’ 8 mm (20x32x8 mm) and 14 mm (30x52x14 mm) stainless-steel rectangular housings can be installed in low-profile, space-critical applications. The compact design and all stainless-steel construction of these new proximity sensors is optimal for sensing small parts in demanding environments.

Bulletin 871FM sensors are also available in welding models with sensing ranges up to 10 mm and Factor-1 equal sensing for different ferrous and nonferrous metals. Weld-immune models are equipped with an Allen-Bradley ToughCoat Finish coating to help prevent weld-slag buildup, making them ideal for extreme environments, particularly in automotive welding applications. They are also well-suited for food and beverage processing plants, stamping, material handling and a wide variety of other sensing applications.

Additionally, the Bulletin 871FM metal, flat-pack sensors feature highly visible, bicolor, status light-emitting diodes (LEDs), margin indication for optimal setup and auto detect NPN/PNP, and complementary N.O. and N.C. outputs. The sensors are available with either 2 m cable or 0.2 m pigtail cable, with integral M12 Micro Quick Disconnect connectivity.