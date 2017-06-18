Lean and Continuous Improvement: Here's What You're Viewing

Twice a year IndustryWeek reviews the most popular lean and continuous improvement articles posted on our site over the past 12 months. We have reached the halfway point of 2017 (or very nearly so), so it is time to do that review again. The articles in this slideshow were among the most read or most shared on IndustryWeek.com over the past 12 months, and as usual there's an editor's choice also thrown into the mix.
View these articles and more at Continuous Improvement. There is no lack of great content.
A successful lean organization by definition is a learning organization, but how to best share knowledge can prove confusing. Several lean leaders share their tips.
Read Lessons in Lean Training.
Meet the 2016 IndustryWeek Best Plants Award winners, our 27th class of superior performers who convincingly demonstrate that manufacturing excellence thrives. We announced the names of the six honorees in February. Now we add color as we tell their stories.
Read 2016 IndustryWeek Best Plants: Six Fantastic Factories.
This is the third in a series of articles by Lean Leadership expert Larry Fast on operations metrics.
Read More 'Must Have' Metrics to Drive Continuous Improvement.
There is great value in actually using your mission or vision statement to generate discussions about how well (or not) the organization is doing in fulfilling that mission and vision.
Read Why Mission and Vision Statements Seldom Drive Discussion -- and Why That Should Change.
In a culture built on fear, employees will try to interpret every comment and gesture in order to guess what the leaders really want.
Read What is the Greatest Impediment to Lean and Six Sigma Implementation?
Ask these four questions to determine if your company is on a Lean Transformation or just doing a Lean project.
Read So What is “Lean” Anyway?
A lean factory, or lean-oriented production layout, creates a seamless flow of people, material and information.
Read How to Set Up a Lean Factory That Works, Part 1
I can count on one hand the plants I've seen with an effective productivity measure over the last 10 years.
Read The Slippery Slope of Productivity Measures.
Toyota Material Handling CEO Brett Wood shares best practices for engaging workers and driving continuous improvement.
Read The Toyota OpEx Magic: 9 Key Practices.
We share with you 12 articles that made an impact on IW readers during 2016 on the topics of lean and continuous improvement.
Read Lean and Continuous Improvement: 2016 Was a Very Good Year.
