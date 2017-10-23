Menu
Volkswagen Emissions Scandal
VW
Leadership>Corporate Responsibility

Regulators Approve Emission Fix for Volkswagen Diesel SUVs in US

VW admitted in late 2015 that it rigged about 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide to cheat emissions tests, kicking off one of the largest corporate fraud scandals in the history of the global auto industry.

Volkswagen AG’s proposed fix to emissions systems that masked pollution levels was approved by U.S. and California regulators for 38,000 SUVs with diesel V-6 engines, another milestone in the automaker’s effort to remedy more than half a million U.S. vehicles that skirted clean-air rules.

That leaves only around 40,000 vehicles with the automaker’s 3.0-liter diesel V-6 engine for which an approved repair has not been received. In September, regulators rejected a fix for 2012-2014 Passat diesels with manual transmissions.

In the announcement on Oct. 23, the Environmental Protection Agency and the California Air Resources Board approved VW’s plan to remove illegal software in the SUVs, and modify hardware on some vehicles.

The 2015 Audi Q5, as well as the 2013-2014 VW Touareg and Porsche Cayenne SUVs, will receive a software update only, while Touaregs and Cayennes from model years 2015-2016 will get hardware changes as well.

VW spokeswoman Jeannine Ginivan said the company is "working closely with our regulators to develop approved solutions for the remaining 3.0L TDI V6 vehicles as quickly as possible.”

Volkswagen AG admitted in late 2015 that it rigged about 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide to cheat emissions tests, kicking off one of the largest corporate fraud scandals in the history of the global auto industry.

The carmaker has since settled suits with consumers and regulators in the U.S. and has agreed to buy back or fix the vehicles. Eight of its executives have been indicted in the U.S. and two have pleaded guilty to their roles in the scandal.

 By Ryan Beene

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
steel tube
Toyota, Honda Clear Aluminum Parts from Kobe Steel
Oct 19, 2017
Airbus A380 airplane
FAA Orders Inspections After GE-Pratt Engine Blows Up on A380
Oct 13, 2017
China Says OverProtection is Cause of US Steel Lack of Competitiveness
Kobe Scandal Shows Cost of Race to Keep Improving Metals
Oct 13, 2017
Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf
Qualcomm Fined Record $773 Million in Taiwan Antitrust Probe
Oct 11, 2017