CSCMP Edge 2017 Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition

MATTHEW LUHN

Acclaimed Pixar Animation Studios Storyteller and Speaker Big Data and Storytelling Big data is changing everything from content development to culture itself. Matthew Luhn, an accomplished storyteller, instructor, keynote speaker, and story consultant—with over 20 years' experience creating stories and characters at Pixar Animation Studios—will share how big data is being used to create great stories and characters in films like Toy Story 3, Inside Out, and beyond. Matthew's experience and insight will empower and inspire companies, organizations, and professionals about how to forge stronger, more meaningful connections with consumers. Some of his most recent clients include Adidas, Facebook, BBC, Microsoft, Sony, Warner Brothers, Apple, Disney, Google, and many more.



PROFESSOR MARY "MISSY" CUMMINGS

Professor, Duke University and Director, Humans and Autonomy Laboratory The Future of Artificial Intelligence and Logistics Mary "Missy" Cummings, Professor at Duke University Pratt School of Engineering, the Duke Institute of Brain Sciences and Director of the Humans and Autonomy Laboratory and Duke Robotics, began her career as a naval officer and military pilot from 1988-1999, and was one of the Navy's first female fighter pilots. She is the co-chair for the World Economic Forum's Council on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, as well as a member of the US Department of Transportation's advisory committee for autonomous transportation. She will outline how to conceptualize and leverage the strengths and limitations of both humans and artificial intelligence such that humans harness the raw computational power of computers, while applying inductive reasoning for potentially creative, out-of-the-box thinking for the increasingly complex logistics challenges of the future.



