CSCMP Edge 2017 Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition
The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) hosts CSCMP's Annual Global Conference, EDGE.
Experience three information-packed days where you'll:
- Discover over 100 forward-thinking sessions covering real world strategies implemented to maximize and transform supply chains.
- Learn from some of the brightest academics and practitioners in supply chain today.
- Hear dynamic speakers and industry experts.
- Explore the Supply Chain Exchange Exhibition where you can see, touch and experience the latest supply chain technologies up close and personal.
- Network with leading, emerging and future supply chain leaders from all over the world.
- Earn CEU's (Continuing Education Units). Attend all 3 days and earn 15 CEU's.
Keynote speaker
MATTHEW LUHN
Acclaimed Pixar Animation Studios Storyteller and Speaker
Big Data and Storytelling
Big data is changing everything from content development to culture itself. Matthew Luhn, an accomplished storyteller, instructor, keynote speaker, and story consultant—with over 20 years' experience creating stories and characters at Pixar Animation Studios—will share how big data is being used to create great stories and characters in films like Toy Story 3, Inside Out, and beyond. Matthew's experience and insight will empower and inspire companies, organizations, and professionals about how to forge stronger, more meaningful connections with consumers. Some of his most recent clients include Adidas, Facebook, BBC, Microsoft, Sony, Warner Brothers, Apple, Disney, Google, and many more.
PROFESSOR MARY "MISSY" CUMMINGS
Professor, Duke University and Director, Humans and Autonomy Laboratory
The Future of Artificial Intelligence and Logistics
Mary "Missy" Cummings, Professor at Duke University Pratt School of Engineering, the Duke Institute of Brain Sciences and Director of the Humans and Autonomy Laboratory and Duke Robotics, began her career as a naval officer and military pilot from 1988-1999, and was one of the Navy's first female fighter pilots. She is the co-chair for the World Economic Forum's Council on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, as well as a member of the US Department of Transportation's advisory committee for autonomous transportation. She will outline how to conceptualize and leverage the strengths and limitations of both humans and artificial intelligence such that humans harness the raw computational power of computers, while applying inductive reasoning for potentially creative, out-of-the-box thinking for the increasingly complex logistics challenges of the future.
MAJOR MJ HEGAR
Former Air National Guard Pilot and Author
Be the Change
Major Mary Jennings "MJ" Hegar is a hero twice over—As a pilot, she was awarded both the Purple Heart and the Distinguished Flying Cross with Valor Device for saving her team from Taliban capture after their Medevac helicopter was shot down, and as the soldier who challenged the Combat Exclusion Policy which prevented women from entering direct combat—winning women the right to serve on the front lines for the first time. Hegar also recently authored, Shoot Like a Girl, a soon-to-be major motion picture. Combining harrowing war stories and practical advice on leadership, diversity, teamwork, and motivation, she will reveal how to be a catalyst for change on a large scale, be it in your career, at home, or on a national or global level. When someone tells you that something cannot be done, she says, the only way to prove them wrong is to do what they believe to be impossible.
Location Details
Atlanta, Georgia
United States