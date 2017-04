The Start of Some Statistical Fun

Manufacturing accounted for 620 total incidents last year and 124 breaches with confirmed data disclosure — far smaller figures than some of the sexier industries (like entertainment, which recorded 5,534 incidents last year, though just 11 breaches; finance, with 998 incidents and 471 breaches; and health care, which had just 458 incidents but 296 breaches).

Those numbers “are not indicative of one industry being more or less secure than another,” Spitler and the other DBIR authors wrote. “It is more of an indication of how well an industry is represented by our data contributors. With only one recorded breach of a large construction company, that’s a good sign we probably won’t be able to draw any conclusions based on it. However, if, as is the case with the financial services industry, there are 471 breaches, that’s a solid sample size for some statistical fun.”