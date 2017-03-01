IndustryWeek

Home > Cloud Computing | Dossier

Cloud Computing | Dossier

Mar 1, 2017

The dossier provides a broad overview of the current market and revenue forecasts for the growth of the cloud computing industry. Statistics covering Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS), as well as the stance of technology decision-makers towards cloud computing, are also contained within the dossier.

Register for Free Access (Valid Email Required)

Please register to get free access to Cloud Computing | Dossier as well as all of IndustryWeek's exclusive content. You will also receive a complimentary 8-page copy of IndustryWeek's Salary Survey (retail value $10) sent to you by email.

Register
Already registered? here.
Related Articles
THE LATEST
More
Manufacturing Leader of the Week
Neil McDonough FLEXcon
Feb 26, 2017
Article
IndustryWeek

Willingness to Try New Things Guides FLEXcon through Digital Revolution

Neil McDonough keeps FLEXcon's workforce focused on continuous improvement to adapt to the evolving demands of his customers....More
View All

IndustryWeek.com
Related IndustryWeek Sites

Copyright © 2017 Penton