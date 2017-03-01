The dossier provides a broad overview of the current market and revenue forecasts for the growth of the cloud computing industry. Statistics covering Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS), as well as the stance of technology decision-makers towards cloud computing, are also contained within the dossier.

Register for Free Access (Valid Email Required) Please register to get free access to Cloud Computing | Dossier as well as all of IndustryWeek's exclusive content. You will also receive a complimentary 8-page copy of IndustryWeek's Salary Survey (retail value $10) sent to you by email. Already registered? here.