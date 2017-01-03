Consolidating the most important industry information while highlighting important and interesting data, the "Manufacturing: Machinery" Industry Report from Statista provides a management summary, key facts & figures, SWOT analysis and chief executive quotes on the latest industry developments provide a substantial introduction. The report additionally provides quantitative information regarding industry financial numbers, top 3 companies and company details, employee and salary data, as well as the industry’s innovation & research activities.

Register for Free Access (Valid Email Required) Please register to get free access to Manufacturing: Machinery -- US Industry Report 2016 as well as all of IndustryWeek's exclusive content. You will also receive a complimentary 8-page copy of IndustryWeek's Salary Survey (retail value $10) sent to you by email. Already registered? here.