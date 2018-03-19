Menu
Trump and Manufacturing
us and china flag Feng Li/Getty Images
The Economy

Dozens of US Business Groups Warn Trump Against China Tariffs

The action would “trigger a chain reaction of negative consequences for the U.S. economy,” the organizations said.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and 44 other associations are urging President Donald Trump not to impose sweeping tariffs in response to China’s trade practices, warning the action would “trigger a chain reaction of negative consequences for the U.S. economy.”

The business groups wrote a letter to Trump on Sunday acknowledging “serious concerns” regarding what they described as China’s theft of trade secrets and other practices and policies, but they urged a measured response that avoided tariffs. The groups represent companies such as Apple Inc., Google and Walmart Inc.

“The Administration should not respond to unfair Chinese practices and policies by imposing tariffs or other measures that will harm U.S. companies, workers, farmers, ranchers, consumers, and investors,” the groups said in the letter.

Trump has announced he would impose tariffs of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminum, with some exclusions and exceptions, to curb cheap imports from China and other countries. The administration is also considering clamping down on Chinese investments in the U.S. and imposing tariffs on a broad range of its imports to punish Beijing for alleged theft of intellectual property, according to people familiar with the matter.

Higher Prices

Sweeping tariffs would provoke retaliation, stifling U.S. exports and raising costs for U.S. businesses and consumers, the groups said in their letter to Trump. They highlighted the potential impact, including higher prices for electronics, apparel and other products, and harming U.S. companies that sell component pieces of final products exported from China.

U.S. manufacturers would face more expensive product components and disrupted supply chains, affecting jobs, the letter said. Manufactured products comprised more than 85% of exported goods from the U.S. in 2017, totaling $1.3 trillion, the trade associations said.

Tariffs that result in reduced consumption of products would also depress financial markets, the groups said. They urged the administration to work with them to find effective, alternative responses to Chinese trade practices.

“Imposition of unilateral tariffs by the Administration would only serve to split the United States from its allies, hinder joint action to effectively address shared challenges, and ensure that foreign companies take the place of markets that American companies, farmers and ranchers must vacate when China retaliates against U.S. tariffs,” the letter said.

By Mark Niquette

TAGS: Trade Competitiveness
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Steel
US Tariffs May Add 19,000 Steel and Aluminum Jobs, Study Says
Mar 20, 2018
General Dynamics
General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza
Mar 19, 2018
manufacturing worker on assemly line
US Factory Output Rebounds in February and Exceeds Estimates
Mar 16, 2018
Steel
For Manufacturers, the Devil is in the Details on Steel, Aluminum Tariffs
Mar 15, 2018