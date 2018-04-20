Top 10 Small Cities to Start a Business

Looking for a smaller city to start your business? A new report, 2018’s Best Small Cities to Start a Business, by WalletHub compared 1,261 cities across three key dimensions: 1) Business Environment, 2) Access to Resources and 3) Business Costs.

The study looked at at the length of the work week, commute time, the growth in the number of small businesses and the industry variety in order to measure the business environment. In the access to resource category, the group reviewed financing availability as well as workforce educational attainment. And for business costs, the group analyzed corporate taxes, the cost of living and labor costs.







