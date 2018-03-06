Menu
Trump and Manufacturing
What Manufacturers are Saying About Proposed Tariffs

The manufacturing sector is quite alarmed by President Trumps proposed tariff of 25% on imported steel and 10% on aluminum. The auto companies, in particular, have made it known the increase will have adverse effects on the industry as higher prices will push down demand and eventually could lead to job loss.

Other sectors such as metalforming, appliance and aluminum aren't in agreement that tariffs will solve the problem. On the other hand, some unions see the new rules as a way to protect US workers.

Additionally, the tariff situation is affecting NAFTA talks as well.

IndustryWeek has been offering a variety of viewpoints and stories about the issue.

Here are some of the articles:

How US Squandered its Steel Superiority

Hyundai Warns Tariffs May Jeopardize US Production

Steel Tariffs Hang Over NAFTA

 

