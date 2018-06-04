What Manufacturing Associations are Saying About the Tariffs

As of June 1, the tariffs on steel ( 25%) and the tariffs on aluminum (10%) became effective.

Manufacturing associations reacted swiftly and strongly letting the administration know how this would affect their respective markets.

Reactions ranged from warning that " alienating our strongest global allies by launching a tit-for-tat trade war would harm the U.S. economy and undermine American leadership” to "American consumers will continue to bear the brunt of a trade war with our key economic partners.”