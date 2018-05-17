Menu
IndustryWeek 40 Under 40
Talent>Education / Training

IndustryWeek 40 Under 40

It is an amazing time to be a part of manufacturing and we are on a mission to honor young innovators who are shaping the future of the industry.

And so, IndustryWeek is excited to announce the Informa Manufacturing 40 Under 40 (#manufacturing40U40)!

The transformation of the manufacturing sector and the discovery and implementation of new technologies is in the hands of a new generation of problem solvers and disruptors. Help us to spotlight the best and brightest, the movers and shakers, that are changing your company culture and driving smart manufacturing solutions for the future of industry.

NOMINATE AN INNOVATOR TODAY!

