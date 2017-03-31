You can tell after about a minute of talking to Gary Miller that he’s a good trainer. He’s thoughtful, direct, well-spoken. He listens closely but when it’s his turn to speak, he doesn’t fumble around for words. His voice is full of expression, but in a quiet way—he doesn’t run anybody over with his approach.

Miller, who 26 years ago started on the floor running the machines, is now director of training and occupational development at Kyocera SGS Precision Tools, a cutting tool manufacturer in located Munroe Falls Ohio, a tiny suburb near Akron. He’s busy in his duties: the company has a state-certified four-year apprenticeship program, an on-site training center for employees with Tooling U classes and other professional development offerings, and work-study internships for high school students that can lead to apprentice certification and beyond.

SGS, as the name is often shortened to, has a full-time workforce of 269. At many manufacturers of that size, having a full-time education director on staff is considered an out-of-reach luxury. But the culture of knowledge and continuous improvement is part of this company's identity, its sales pitch even. Its website extols the expertise of its workforce, from machinists to customer service people with specialized tooling knowledge: “Our own associates, after special training, lead classes that focus on improving interpersonal skills, solving problems as a team, and developing excellence,” reads one passage. “We also ‘grow our own,’ developing specialized technicians in a certified apprentice program recognized by the U.S. Department of Labor.”

SGS’s focus on internships and apprenticeship has helped it avoid the “silver tsunami” of workers retiring with no one to replace them: The average age of SGS workers used to be 42; now it hovers around 30.

With the U.S. unemployment rate at record lows and the skills gap in manufacturing not showing any signs of abating, tapping into the workforce at the high school level is looking like a more and more attractive proposition. But it’s not an easy one; it takes both legwork and handholding. Here, Miller, who started SGS’ high school internship program a few years ago, shares his best practices for building such a program.

1. Talk to Lots of High School Classes

Miller racks up a lot of miles speaking to students about machining careers. He makes the rounds of nearby high schools, talking to shop, math and career classes. His goal is to mentor the students. He brings examples of the precision tooling SGS makes, and explains what the machinists do, but doesn’t push the brand or try to sell students on working for his company.

“I’ve been to some things where the representative from a company says their name a half million times,” he says. “We don’t do that. It’s basically to help the kids.”

Still, interns tend to come from the classes Miller visits—they’re the kids who walk up to chat after his presentation, ready with questions and inquiries about job opportunities. Miller landed a “real gem” of an intern in a kid who was working at McDonald’s but wanted something more career-oriented for the summer. Along with initiative, the young man had high scores on a pre-employment math, mechanical aptitude and problem-solving test that Miller administers during his visits. (The tests give kids an idea of where they need to be to pursue the skilled trades.)

“I said, ‘We’d love to have you as an intern,’” Miller recalls. “And two weeks later, he was working for us.’”