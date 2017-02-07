Embrace Disruptive Innovation with Cloud ERP

IndustryWeek

The new normal is never “normal”. We no longer operate in an environment where tried and true business practices can be applied to resolve the issues that arise in the marketplace. Instead, traditional business is constantly being impacted by overwhelming and sudden shifts in the marketplace that require significant adjustments to business operations. The name of the game in this new normal is “disruptive innovation”. But what is disruptive innovation and how can your company use Cloud ERP to stay in the game?

Download this white paper to dive deeper into disruptive innovation in relation to cloud ERPs. It's coming to a business near you!

Paper contributed by Kenandy.

