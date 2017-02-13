Embraer Flies High with New Service Parts Strategy

IndustryWeek

For more than 40 years, Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica (Embraer) has been involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, selling, and supporting executive jets, commercial jets (with up to 120 seats), and defense aircraft. It has produced more than 5,000 aircraft that are operating in 92 countries worldwide.

As its customer base has grown, the company has experienced a dramatic increase in the demand for aftermarket parts services. Embraer’s logistics team concluded that its ERP and legacy systems were not able to meet the needs of its increasingly complex services organization.

Learn how Embraer used service parts management to optimize their inventory.

Paper contributed by PTC.

