Employee Engagement for Manufacturing Report: How to Drive Productivity by Focusing on Your Hourly Employees

With skill shortages stifling profitability and growth, manufacturers need to find new ways to attract, engage, and retain the best talent in a fiercely competitive job market. Learn how your manufacturing organization can drive productivity by focusing on your hourly workers with this research-based employee engagement report.

A recent study reveals room for improvement when it comes to employee engagement in manufacturing:

72% of respondents believe employees need to feel more engaged in the business

7% of respondents rate employee productivity as very strong in their organizations

72% of respondents say better/more up-to-date technology would make them feel more engaged

Download the full report to find out what steps your organization can take to drive employee engagement across the workforce.

Paper contributed by Kronos