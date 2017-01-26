Ford Motor Co.’s (IW 500/4) profit dropped, matching analysts’ estimates, in the last quarter before the carmaker began to transform from campaign-trail target to a darling of President Donald Trump.

Earnings excluding some items were 30 cents a share, the company said on January 26, mirroring the average projection of 20 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Profit on that basis fell 18% to $2.13 billion.

Ford’s financial well-being will be linked the next four years to the whims of a White House taking special interest in both where cars are built to how fuel efficient they’ll have to be. CEO Mark Fields met twice this week with Trump, who’s also spoken regularly with Executive Chairman Bill Ford. The president has praised the company for abandoning a $1.6 billion Focus small-car factory in Mexico and adding 700 U.S. jobs instead.

“The announcement to cancel the new Focus plant in Mexico really scored some points with Trump,” said David Whiston, a Chicago-based auto analyst with Morningstar Inc. Ford is “through the worst of it” after several “big Twitter attacks” throughout the campaign.

Mexico Plant

As a candidate and president-elect, Trump took issue with the Mexico manufacturing site Ford chose to leave behind as of early this month. The company will still move production of Focus compacts south of the border to an existing factory, though it’s also plowing $700 million into a plant south of Detroit.

The investment Ford announced in Flat Rock, Mich., will prime the plant to build an all-electric sport utility vehicle and hybrid Mustang pony car by 2020, plus an autonomous vehicle for ride sharing or hailing services the following year.

The Flat Rock outlays illustrate the costly bet on electrification and self-driving vehicles that Ford has said will drag on profits this year, a one-year blip that should give way to higher net income in 2018. The company reiterated its guidance for 2017 results to come in “generally lower” than last year, driven by heavy investment.

To take on upstarts such as Uber Technologies Inc. and Waymo, Alphabet Inc.’s self-driving car spinoff, Fields has promised to put 100,000 robot taxis on the road by 2021. Ford will spend $4.5 billion to convert about 40% of its lineup to hybrid and electric models by 2020.