IndustryWeek

Home > Food Manufacturing Report: Enabling Farm-to-Table Track & Traceability with Mobile Technologies

Food Manufacturing Report: Enabling Farm-to-Table Track & Traceability with Mobile Technologies

As the food industry races to comply with the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), manufacturers are working to adopt more robust track and trace processes. A critical component to achieving compliance is the integration of automated data capture solutions throughout all stages of food production—from farm to table.

This whitepaper examines technology considerations food manufacturers should weigh when implementing these systems, along with how to tackle the subsequent challenges that are sure to arise. Once the U.S. food industry understands how mobile solutions can enable track & traceability, manufacturers will be equipped with an efficient solution that not only helps to achieve regulatory compliance, but also improves overall business efficiencies.

Download to learn more!

Paper contributed by Panasonic.

THE LATEST
More
Manufacturing Leader of the Week
Mar 13, 2017
Article

Emerson CEO Farr Makes the Case for Globalization, Education

No stranger to change, CEO David Farr restructures Emerson for growth while advocating policies to prepare manufacturing for a transformative future....More
View All

IndustryWeek.com
Related IndustryWeek Sites

Copyright © 2017 Penton