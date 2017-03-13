Food Manufacturing Report: Enabling Farm-to-Table Track & Traceability with Mobile Technologies

As the food industry races to comply with the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA), manufacturers are working to adopt more robust track and trace processes. A critical component to achieving compliance is the integration of automated data capture solutions throughout all stages of food production—from farm to table.

This whitepaper examines technology considerations food manufacturers should weigh when implementing these systems, along with how to tackle the subsequent challenges that are sure to arise. Once the U.S. food industry understands how mobile solutions can enable track & traceability, manufacturers will be equipped with an efficient solution that not only helps to achieve regulatory compliance, but also improves overall business efficiencies.

Paper contributed by Panasonic.