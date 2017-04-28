IndustryWeek

Home > The Future of Information – the Disruptive Enterprise

The Future of Information – the Disruptive Enterprise

With information at the heart of this digital and technology disruption, organizations need an Enterprise Information Management (EIM) strategy to drive their transformation to a digital enterprise. That strategy needs innovative leadership that partners with line-of-business managers to achieve enterprise goals.

The power of disruption is yours. Are you ready to take the leap? 

Read the white paper, The Future of Information – the Disruptive Enterprise, to see how EIM helps your transformation efforts spring to life.

Paper contributed by OpenText

THE LATEST
More
Manufacturing Leader of the Week
Apr 28, 2017
News

Brewing Better Supplier Relationships at Keurig 3

The coffee maker’s director of procurement talks about making volunteerism mean more than a hill of beans....More
View All

IndustryWeek.com
Related IndustryWeek Sites

Copyright © 2017 Penton