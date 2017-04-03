Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk poked fun at short sellers as his electric-car maker’s stock surged to a record, vaulting its market value past century-old rival Ford Motor Co.

“Stormy weather in Shortville...” the chief executive officer tweeted Monday, as Tesla shares climbed as much as 5.8%. The maker of Model S sedans and Model X crossovers saw its capitalization surge to about $48.2 billion, $3.1 billion more than Ford, the No. 2 automaker in the U.S. after General Motors Co.

Tesla has long been a popular target by short sellers such as Jim Chanos, who famously bet early on energy company Enron Corp.’s failure--and was proven right. Short interest in Tesla has risen to 29% of its free float from a 52-week low of 20% in mid-October, according to Markit data.

Tesla’s move past Ford came one day after Musk’s company reported worldwide shipments of 25,000 cars and SUVs in the first quarter, exceeding analysts’ estimates. While Ford delivered about nine times as many vehicles in just the U.S. last month, its sales missed projections and the shares fell.

“I don’t know if people want electric cars, but people want Tesla,” said Ben Kallo, an analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co. “I’m not an Elon Musk worshiper, but people that would normally buy a Porsche are buying Teslas right now.”

Ford, which reported net income over the last five years totaling $26 billion, towers over Tesla on most metrics. Tesla lost $2.3 billion during the same five-year span. Revenue was $151.8 billion last year for Ford, compared with Tesla’s $7 billion.

Tesla sold about 40,697 vehicles in the U.S. last year, according to registration data compiled by IHS Markit. Ford delivers that many F-Series trucks about every three weeks.

‘Star Power’

But Tesla has long been valued like a technology stock, in part because of what Kallo called Musk’s “star power.” Also the CEO of rocket manufacturer SpaceX, which has grand plans to colonize Mars, Musk has demonstrated his pull on Wall Street. He’s raised about $8 billion from equity and debt offerings since 2010, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Kallo is convinced Tesla has the ability to achieve its ambitious goals.

“They’re a better car manufacturer, they attract better talent and they have more things going on beyond their four walls than we know about,” he said. “Worn-out industries where people don’t make money is the opportunity for companies like Tesla.”The Palo Alto, California-based company has yet to prove it can manufacture in high volumes. Tesla’s brand ranked No. 30 in the U.S. in terms of sales last year, according to researcher Autodata Corp.

But investors are looking far ahead to the Model 3, a sedan that will retail for about $35,000, compared with $68,000 for the least-expensive Tesla available now. Musk has predicted that with Model 3 in the lineup, the company’s annual production will ramp up to 500,000 by 2018.