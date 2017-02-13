How Qantas Airlines is using intuitive forecasting to win its fight for survival

Commercial aviation is one of the most volatile industries in the world. In recent decades, the combination of high fuel prices and low fares was pushing many major carriers to the financial brink. By 2014, Qantas Airlines Limited, the third oldest airline in the world, was facing an uncertain future.

To put the company back on a sustainable path, it launched a two-year Transformation Program with the objective of reducing its cost base by $2 billion. The program called for improvements across the airline, including in Qantas Engineering’s (QE) Supply Chain, where spare parts are distributed to 70 locations across the globe for maintenance. The QE Supply Chain was uniquely positioned to deliver significant value to Qantas given its large cost base and inventory holdings. Learn how Qantas Airlines leverages service parts management to deliver unprecedented value.

Paper contributed by PTC.