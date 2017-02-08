If you’re looking for a comprehensive manufacturing business strategy deep-dive, join us at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland next May 8 to 10.

We’re hosting an event specifically crafted to connect the dots between leadership strategy, technology integration, talent development, operational excellence and design innovation—each of the vital components of a world-class manufacturing business.

And we don’t skimp on any of them.

Each component features six sessions—a day and a half of master’s-level seminars, where your peers share their best practices—helping you to:

Perfect or learn a new leadership best practice

Adapt digital technologies—IoT, Robotics, 3-D, VR/AR, and more

Address your workforce challenges—recruiting, training, engaging, etc.

Kick-start or deepen your Lean/Continuous Improvement initiatives

ALL presentations are by manufacturers, for manufacturers.

Celebrate Excellence

A highlight of the IW M&T Show is the official awards presentation to the winners of the previous year's IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards.

During a luncheon celebration, six winning manufacturing plants—representing the leading edge of efforts to increase competitiveness, enhance customer satisfaction, and create stimulating and rewarding work environments—will receive their IW Best Plants Awards as an enthusiastic audience shares in the celebration.

They once again demonstrate that manufacturing excellence is alive and well across North America.

The ID&E Show

At the co-located Industrial Design & Engineering Show, the manufacturing engineering community will gather together to gain a deeper understanding of how to implement the latest technologies—IoT, AI, 3D printing and robotics—to create world-beating, real-world applications.

Three tracks guide you through the essentials: IoT, Assisted Engineering and Manufacturing practices. Included are several sessions about 3-D printing, wireless IoT, robotics and simulations.

Go-to-the-Gemba Plant Tours & Hands-on Learning

Off-site, go-to-the-Gemba learning takes place at Cleveland-area manufacturing plants, where you’ll tour a factory, and witness how they operate their world-class operations.

On the expo floor, you will see demonstrations and have the opportunity to test out the latest technologies—including wearables, drones, robots, virtual and augmented reality, and 3-D printing—to learn where and how you can use them to supercharge productivity in your operations.

Powerful Package

As well, the event will feature four powerful keynotes, including:

Raj Nair, Executive Vice President, Product Development and Chief Technology Officer, Ford - How Ford is Reinventing Itself for the Digital Age

Brett Wood, President and CEO, Toyota Material Handling North America - Insights from the Inside of the Toyota Production System

Billy Ray Taylor, Director of Manufacturing, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. - Lean Team: Driving, Enabling & Sustaining Operations Excellence

one to be determined

... and six 3-hour workshops, specialized training sessions that are designed to deliver in-depth training. These include:

A New Way to Drive Innovation that Delivers Revenue Growth

How to Start Your Smart Manufacturing Journey

In a brief 2 1/2 days, you’ll gather the information and inspiration you need to re-energize yourself and your team to leverage the latest leadership practices, and technology, talent and operational strategies that lead to operational excellence and business success.

Vision: The IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo is the only event designed to keep manufacturing decision-makers, from design to delivery, at the forefront of manufacturing’s digital transformation.

Mission: The IW M&T Show is the only event that brings together manufacturing, engineering and supply chain professionals to share and experience the latest technologies, talent and operational strategies, and leadership practices that lead to operational excellence and business success in the IoT era.