2017 IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference: IW Best Plants Awards Ceremony

Manufacturing Excellence in the Spotlight

Manufacturing excellence took center stage at the IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Conference & Expo. A highlight of the 2017 event, held May 8-10 in Cleveland, was the official awards presentation to the winners of the previous year's IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards.

During a luncheon celebration, six winning manufacturing plants – representing the leading edge of efforts to increase competitiveness, enhance customer satisfaction, and create stimulating and rewarding work environments – received their IW Best Plants Awards as an enthusiastic audience shared in the celebration.

They once again showed that manufacturing excellence is alive and well across North America.

IndustryWeek salutes the winners and encourages other North American manufacturers to seek similar performance gains.

Learn more about the IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards Competition. Is your manufacturing plant ready for the 2017 competition?