The 10 Most Innovative Companies in the World

8. Toyota

Car makers such as Toyota (IW 1000/6) are swallowing innovation with a firehose these days as new technologies such as autonomous driving develop alongside new mobility models offered by disruptors such as Uber and Lyft. But while Toyota is focused on innovation, it doesn't expect to see driverless highways just yet.

“It will take many years of machine learning and many more miles than anyone has logged of both simulated and real-world testing to achieve the perfection required,’’ said Gill Pratt, chief executive officer of the Toyota Research Institute, in a speech at CES, as reported by Bloomberg.