The 10 Most Innovative Companies in the World

The Boston Consulting Group has just released its 11th annual "Most Innovative Companies" report. The research ranks the world's 50 most innovative companies based on a survey of 1,500 senior executives representing a wide range of industries in every region.

BCG noted the increasing imperative for companies to bring in innovations from outside.

“Given faster-changing markets—and the fact that even in more traditional sectors technology is becoming a key differentiator—a not-invented-here mindset can be fatal,” said BCG partner and report coauthor Andrew Taylor. “Today’s most successful innovators strike a strategic balance between internal and external innovation. They are smart and efficient at scanning for external ideas—and deft at bringing them inside.”

The BCG research finds a gap between the strongest innovators and their weaker peers in the pursuit of external ideas. Strong innovators take a more analytical approach, BCG explains, with 65% reporting they find new ideas through social network and big data mining (compared with just 14% for weak innovators).

Strong innovators are also flexible in how they bring in innovations. For example, 66% say that they find new ideas through external partnerships often or very often (versus just 22% for weak innovators).

Here is a look at the top 10 companies in this list of innovation leaders.