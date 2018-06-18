Menu
Volkswagen Emissions Scandal
Audi CEO Rupert Stadler Copyright Sean Gallup, Getty Images
Audi CEO Rupert Stadler
Leadership

Audi CEO Stadler Arrested in Diesel Probe

German authorities said they took Stadler into custody because of the risk he may tamper with evidence.

German authorities have taken Rupert Stadler, chief executive officer of Volkswagen AG’s Audi unit, into custody, making him the highest-profile arrest in the group’s diesel-cheating probes.

Munich prosecutors, who have been investigating Audi’s role in the 2015 scandal, confirmed they arrested the manager in the Bavarian capital because of the risk he may tamper with evidence, according to an emailed statement Monday.

Volkswagen, which last week agreed to pay a fine of 1 billion euros (US$1.2 billion) imposed by German prosecutors, confirmed the arrest.

Nearly three years on from the scandal, VW faces a multitude of probes both in Germany and abroad, with legal proceedings in 55 countries pending and investigations into stock-market manipulation in its home market. The company has earmarked more than 27 billion euros in fines, buybacks and costs. Investors have accused the company of informing investors too late about the probe, a view the carmaker has contested, saying it couldn’t have known the issue would balloon as it did.

By Elisabeth Behrmann

TAGS: Companies & Executives Corporate Responsibility
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Audi CEO Rupert Stadler
Audi CEO Stadler Named a Suspect in Diesel Case; Home Is Raided
Jun 11, 2018
Former VW AG CEO Martin Winterkorn
Ex-VW CEO Winterkorn Charged By US in Diesel-Cheating Case
May 04, 2018
Three lanes of cars drive along a highway.
UK Plans Unlimited Fines for Pollution-Cheat Carmakers
Feb 02, 2018
VW
Regulators Approve Emission Fix for Volkswagen Diesel SUVs in US
Oct 23, 2017