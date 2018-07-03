Menu
Trump and Manufacturing
Leadership

Automakers to Trump: Throttle Back on Parts Tariff Investigation

Two words sum up how auto companies are portraying the future if the Trump administration determines that car imports are a national security threat and slaps imported vehicles and parts with tariffs: doom and gloom.

by Sarah Gardner, John Lippert and Gabrielle Coppola

The U.S. Commerce Department started conducting the investigation in late May at the behest of President Donald Trump, whose administration is said to be considering tariffs of as much as 25%.

More than 2,300 comments have been submitted to Commerce ahead of hearings scheduled for July 19 and 20. Click the "Start Slideshow" button to see a selection of submissions from some of the world’s biggest car and parts manufacturers.

