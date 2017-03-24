IndustryWeek

Home > Leadership > A Century in the Making: A Salute to Manufacturing Company Longevity

A Century in the Making: A Salute to Manufacturing Company Longevity

Mar 24, 2017
Comments 0
  • 100-promo.jpg

    Enduring Legacies

    Enjoy IndustryWeek's latest showcase of long-lived manufacturing companies. Each of these manufacturers have a history that spans at least 100 years. We salute their endurance, resilience and ability to innovate in a rapidly changing environment.

    Each description includes links to further information about each company's history. Additionally, scroll below each slide to find links to additional IndustryWeek slideshows saluting manufacturing's enduring companies.

    These are displayed in alphabetical order.

    More
  • CHANNELLOCK.jpg

    Channellock: A Humble Beginning in 1886

    The start of Channellock Inc. is the story of George B. DeArment, a blacksmith from Pennsylvania who began hand-forging farrier tools and selling them from the back of a wagon. The business eventually became known as the Champion Bolt and Clipper Co. A transformative year for the company occurred in 1933 as chief engineer Howard Manning developed the concept of multiposition, tongue-and-groove, slip-joint style pliers. The tool was named "Channellock," and a patent and trademark protection were granted in 1935. The company's name, which went through a couple of iterations over the years, was changed to Channellock in 1963. Today the Meadville, Pa.-based manufacturer makes a wide variety of hand tools.

    The accompanying photograph shows the manufacturer's original factory in what was then known as Evansburg, Pa. (Today it is known as Conneaut Lake, Pa.)

    Photo:
    CHANNELLOCK
    More
  • Colgate-LibofCongress.jpg

    Colgate-Palmolive: 1806 was a Very Important Year

    More than two centuries ago, the first inklings of consumer-products giant Colgate-Palmolive emerged in New York City, where William Colgate began a starch, soap and candle business in 1806. Palmolive first enters the picture more than 90 years later, when the B.J. Johnson Soap Co. introduces Palmolive soap in 1898. In 1928, Colgate merges with Palmolive-Peet and becomes the Colgate-Palmolive-Peet Co. Twenty-five years later, Peet is dropped from the company name, which then officially becomes Colgate-Palmolive Co. Today the company is well-known for toothpaste, liquid detergent and other personal care products. Other brands in its fold include Murphy Oil Soap and Irish Spring.

    The accompanying photo, created/published between 1921 and 1922, shows a Colgate & Co. Dodge truck, according to Library of Congress information. The company first was called Colgate & Co. in 1857, following a reorganization of the business upon the death of the founder. Samuel Colgate, son of William Colgate, took over management of the firm.

    Photo:
    Library of Congress
    More
  • Cooper-Tire---War-Production.jpg

    Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.: On the Road Since 1914

    Cooper Tire & Rubber traces its history to 1914, the year brothers-in-law John F. Schaefer and Claude E. Hart bought M and M Manufacturing Co. in Akron, Ohio. The company produced tire patches, tire cement and tire repair kits. Just a year later, the men purchased another Akron company, tire-rebuilding firm Giant Tire & Rubber Co, and two years later the business moved to Findlay, Ohio, where its headquarters remains today. Following growth via mergers, acquisitions and organically, the firm became Cooper Tire & Rubber in 1946. Ten years later, 1956, was a significant year in Cooper's history. That was the first year the company sold 1 million tires in a single year.

    The accompanying photo shows World War II production, when the company converted its hard-goods department to war-time manufacturing.

    Photo:
    Cooper Tire & Rubber Co.
    More
  • Dake.jpg

    Dake Corp.: The Story Begins in 1887

    Steam engines gave Dake Corporation its start in 1887. Founded as the Dake Engine Co. in Grand Haven, Mich., the company's early principals were 10 local businessmen intrigued by a new invention -- the double reciprocating, square piston steam engine patented by William F. Dake. Like many U.S. manufacturing companies, Dake participated in the World War II effort, producing more than 10,000 steam engines, steering gears, windlasses and capstans. After the war-time production, Dake moved into the manufacture of arbor presses and hand-operated hydraulic presses. Today the company makes a breadth of machine tools.

    The accompanying photo was taken in the 1960s and features an overhead crane operator. The cranes were used to load hydraulic presses onto trains for delivery.

    Photo:
    Dake Corp.
    More
  • Dana.jpg

    Dana Inc.: An Inventive Start in 1904

    The history of automotive supplier Dana Inc. begins with Clarence Spicer, who started a company on April 1, 1904, based on his invention of the encased universal joint. Ten years later attorney Charles Dana purchased a controlling interest in the company, which by then was known as Spicer Manufacturing Co., and in 1916 Dana became the president and treasurer of the firm. Some 30 years later, in 1946, the company was renamed Dana Corp. in recognition of Dana's more than 30 years of leadership, while Spicer became the brand name of the manufacturer's driveline products. Dana retired from the firm as chairman and CEO in 1966 following more than 50 years of service with the manufacturer.

    Pictured here: Technicians operate the burring wing and wing shaft assembly operation in the early 1920s.

     

    Photo:
    Dana Inc.
    More
  • john-deere.jpg

    Deere & Co.: Changing the Face of Agriculture Since 1837

    Deere & Co. was born when a man saw an opportunity to help farmers produce more with less effort. That man was blacksmith John Deere, who in 1837 developed a polished steel plow in his Illinois shop that helped farmers cut clean furrows. Growth came quickly. The Deere website cites the blacksmith building 10 plows in 1839, 75 in 1841 and 100 in 1842. By 1849, that number jumped to 2,136 plows as the workforce grew to 16.

    The accompanying photo shows a woman at the Smithsonian Institution, circa 1938, looking at the alleged original steel plow made by John Deere.

    Photo:
    Library of Congress; Harris & Ewing, photographer
    More
  • Dow-Chemical-pres.jpg

    The Dow Chemical Co.: A Quest for Success Begins in 1897

    The Dow Chemical Co. website describes the company's founder, Herbert Henry Dow, as an industry pioneer and fearless entrepreneur. Both descriptions read true once you get acquainted with his background. H.H. Dow was in his mid-20s when he gained his first commercial success -- the development of a new process by which to separate bromides from brine in 1891. He started several companies, the first of which went bankrupt, the next of which ousted him and the third of which became the Dow Chemical Co. in 1897.

    The accompanying picture shows Willard H. Dow, son of founder H.H. Dow and his successor as president of Dow Chemical. According to Library of Congress information for this image, circa 1938, Mr. Dow is speaking with the U.S. Senate Finance Subcommittee about profit sharing, which he endorsed.

    Photo:
    Library of Congress; Harris & Ewing, photographer
    More
  • Harris_1.jpg

    Harris Corp.: Transforming Communications Since 1895

    Harris Corp. is an example of a manufacturing company that has completely transformed itself in its more-than-100-year history. At its start were two brothers, Alfred and Charles Harris, who liked to tinker. Their first successful invention was an automatic sheet feeder that was so advanced the brothers then had to develop a new printing press to accommodate it. The press was a revolutionary, delivering 250 copies per minute, which was 10 times what only the most skilled pressmen could feed by hand. The Harris Automatic Press Co. incorporated in 1895 and began business in two rooms in an old house in Niles, Ohio. Interestingly, it was the same house in which President William McKinley was born, the company says.

    Harris began its transformation into a pure electronics business in the late 1960s when it added broadcasting and microwave communications capabilities. Today Harris is engaged in communications systems, space and intelligence systems, and electronics systems.

    Photo:
    Harris Corp.
    More
  • Mars-1929.jpg

    Mars Inc: A Sweet Start in 1911

    The history of Mars Inc. traces back to Frank C. Mars, born in Minnesota and taught how to hand-dip chocolate by his mother. In 1911 he begins making and selling butter cream candy from his home, and in 1920 starts a basket candies business. Significant years include 1923, which heralded the Milky Way bar, and 1932, when the 3 Musketeers bar was introduced. In 2008, Mars acquired the William Wrigley Jr. Co., which also is a company whose history spans more than 100 years.

    This photo reflects the 1929 relocation of Mars Inc. to Chicago, where the company also opened a production plant. Nearly 200 employees moved with Mars.

     

    Photo:
    Mars Inc.
    More
  • Newell-Brands.jpg

    Newell Brands: A 1903 Launch

    The story of Newell Brands begins with metal curtain rods. The year was 1903 and the place was Ogdensburg, N.Y., where local businessman Edgar A. Newell purchased the W.F. Linton Co., a manufacturer of metal curtain rods, when it defaulted a loan. Upon purchase, Newell renamed the company the Newell Manufacturing Co. The company has grown significantly over the years, frequently by acquisition, and today includes such brands as Rubbermaid, Sharpie and Graco. In 2016 Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corp. combined to create Newell Brands.

    The accompanying photo is Barnwell Mfg. Co. in Freeport, Ill., which Newell purchased in 1921 and renamed Western Newell Manufacturing.

    Photo:
    Newell Brands
    More
  • Rockwell-Automation.jpg

    Rockwell Automation Inc.: 1903 Origins

    Three entrepreneurial men are at the start of the company that would become Rockwell Automation: Dr. Stanton Allen, Lynde Bradley and Lynde's brother Harry Bradley. The company launched in 1903 with an initial investment of $1,000 and the name Compression Rheostat Co. An early significant event occurred in 1904, when Compression Rheostat exhibited a crane controller at the St. Louis World's Fair. Additional significant events (and there are many when a company reaches the century mark) include a name change in 1909, when the company became Allen-Bradley Co. By 1917 sales exceeded $400,000. In 1985 Allen-Bradley sets a fiscal sales record of $1 billion; that same year it is purchased by Rockwell International, which would later change its name to Rockwell Automation. The Allen-Bradley name does not disappear, however, as the brand continues as a Rockwell Automation portfolio of automation components and integrated control systems. Today Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation remains a major player in industrial automation and information. 

    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

We have several additional slideshows dedicated to saluting century-old manufacturing companies. You can find them here:

Please or Register to post comments.

THE LATEST
More
Manufacturing Leader of the Week
Mar 21, 2017
Exclusive

Building Technology—and a Workforce—for the Long-Term at Schaeffler

The German precision parts supplier's president of automotive Americas talks about the company's electrification research and overcoming skills gap challenges with apprenticeships and co-ops....More
View All

IW White Papers
More
 
IndustryWeek.com
Related IndustryWeek Sites

Copyright © 2017 Penton