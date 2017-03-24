A Century in the Making: A Salute to Manufacturing Company Longevity

Enduring Legacies

Enjoy IndustryWeek's latest showcase of long-lived manufacturing companies. Each of these manufacturers have a history that spans at least 100 years. We salute their endurance, resilience and ability to innovate in a rapidly changing environment.

Each description includes links to further information about each company's history. Additionally, scroll below each slide to find links to additional IndustryWeek slideshows saluting manufacturing's enduring companies.

These are displayed in alphabetical order.