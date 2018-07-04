Menu
GE logo Copyright Scott Olson, Getty Images
Leadership

GE’s Latin America CEO Arrested in Brazil Healthcare Fraud Probe

The alleged cartel is accused of steering contracts with the state of Rio and a medical institute to members of the group, while working to disqualify competitors.

General Electric Co.’s chief executive officer for Latin America was arrested in Brazil as part of a corruption probe into an alleged health-care cartel that operated for more than two decades.

Daurio Speranzini Jr. was served an arrest warrant in a sweep early Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro along with eight other people. Police are allowed to hold him for five days. Thirteen so-called preventative arrest warrants, which have no set time for release, and 44 search warrants were also issued, Brazil’s Federal Police said in a statement.

GE’s press office in Brazil confirmed the arrest Wednesday, but said GE is not the target of the investigations.

“The company believes that the facts will be clarified by the Justice and is available to collaborate with the authorities,” GE said in an e-mailed statement.

According to the police statement, the cartel was formed by at least 33 companies and operated between 1996 and 2017. The alleged cartel is accused of steering contracts with the state of Rio and a medical institute to members of the group, while working to disqualify competitors.

Speranzini took over as CEO of GE’s Latin American operations in January 2018, according to his LinkedIn page. Prior to that, he had held various executive roles at GE Healthcare in the region and the U.S. since 2011.

By Jessica Brice and Julia Leite

TAGS: Corporate Responsibility
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
car-disassembled
Automakers to Trump: Throttle Back on Parts Tariff Investigation
Jul 03, 2018
Ping pong 2
You Have the Wrong Idea about Corporate Culture
Jul 03, 2018
Blackstone has Withdrawn Buyout Bid of Dell
Dell to Return to Public Markets with Tracking Stock Buyout
Jul 02, 2018
Quality Management folders
Hitachi Affiliate Discovers Data Fraud of 60,000 Batteries
Jun 29, 2018