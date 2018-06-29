Menu
Hitachi Affiliate Discovers Data Fraud of 60,000 Batteries

The batteries were delivered to 500 companies and mainly used for back-ups at industrial plants, between April 2011 and June 2018.

An affiliate of Japanese electronics giant Hitachi admitted Friday it had falsified data for 60,000 industrial batteries, the latest in a series of similar scandals that has battered the country's reputation for quality.

Hitachi Chemical said it had falsified data for the batteries, which were delivered to 500 companies and mainly used for back-ups at industrial plants, between April 2011 and June 2018.

"So far no malfunction has been detected and we believe that there is no problem in the functioning and safety of the products," the company said in a statement.

The data fraud is the latest in a string of quality control and governance scandals that hit major Japanese businesses in recent years.

In March, the head of Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel announced his resignation after the firm submitted false strength and quality data for products shipped to hundreds of clients worldwide.

Similar quality-control scandals hit industrial titans ranging from carmaker Nissan to Mitsubishi Materials.

Copyright Agence France-Presse, 2018

