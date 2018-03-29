Menu
HP Promises Innovations as Profit Dips
Leadership

HP Inc. Says Chief Operating Officer Jon Flaxman Has Died

The 61-year-old Flaxman joined Hewlett-Packard Co. in 1981 and rose through the ranks.

HP Inc. said Chief Operating Officer Jon Flaxman died Wednesday morning.

Flaxman, who was 61, joined Hewlett-Packard Co. in 1981 and rose through several accounting roles to gain the No. 2 spot at the personal-computer maker when it was split off from the corporate computing business in 2015. The company established a scholarship fund in Flaxman’s honor at his alma mater, Washington University in St. Louis, according to a statement. He is survived by his wife and three children.

“We will miss Jon deeply and are indebted to him for his leadership, integrity and vision for HP’s future,” Chief Executive Officer Dion Weisler said in the statement. “His spirit and memory will continue to drive us forward, and for that we are thankful.”

HP said Jos Brenkel has been named interim chief of operations, leading the strategy and business management team. Brenkel has been with HP for more than 30 years, and was most recently the head of global sales strategy and operations.

By Nico Grant

TAGS: Companies & Executives
