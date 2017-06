Jeter, Kobe on Leadership

ORLANDO — Big business conferences like to bring in big names to keynote and entertain, of course. At its annual Sapphire conference last month, SAP set up future Hall of Famers Kobe Bryant and Derek Jeter right next to each other for an hour to talk with CEO Bill McDermott about winning (they each retired with five championships), leadership (Jeter was voted the captain of the Yankees, Bryant was long the often-tumultuous leader of the Lakers) and a little business (in retirement, they’re both CEOs).

Not everything Bryant and Jeter said pertained perfectly to business in general, or to manufacturing in particular — but enough of it did to share some of their comments here on IW. If you’re working through a supply chain problem, have some issues on the floor or with your workforce, or just need a good motivational leadership quote, maybe a legendary shooting guard and an unforgettable shortstop can be of help.