President Donald Trump will meet separately with business and labor leaders at the White House on Monday as he seeks to show that U.S. job creation is at the top of his agenda in his first week in office.

“Busy week planned with a heavy focus on jobs and national security,” Trump tweeted Monday morning. “Top executives coming in at 9:00 A.M. to talk manufacturing in America.”

Trump will hold a breakfast meeting with the business leaders he named to an advisory panel on manufacturing, led by Andrew Liveris, chief executive officer of Dow Chemical Co., according to an administration official who asked not to be identified because the meeting participants hadn’t been announced. The private-sector group will advise the Commerce Department.

Trump will then meet in the afternoon with a group of labor leaders and U.S. workers, according to his public schedule.

In between, he’ll sign executive orders related to trade and labor issues, the administration official said. The official didn’t provide further detail on the orders.

The White House declined on Sunday to release the names of participants in either meeting.

By Kevin Cirilli and Margaret Talev