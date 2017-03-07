Built to help you solve problems and seize opportunities within six strategic business practices—nine if you count our inaugural, co-located ID&E Show targeted to engineering professionals—the IndustryWeek Manufacturing & Technology Show offers you the information you need to take your business to the next level.

Lean / Continuous Improvement Highlights

Monday, May 8 - Morning

Plant Tours



7:45 am to 12 pm (only time to tour this facility)

Vitamix Facility

Observe and discuss the Vitamix Lean System, including visual metrics in production and non-production areas and the integration of problem solving and kaizen with those metrics.

8:30 am to 11 am (only time to tour this facility)

MakerGear 3D Printers Production Facility

See how MakerGear leverages a lean manufacturing approach to address 21st century business challenges.

8:30 am to 11:30 am (tour is offered again at 12:30)

Lincoln Electric Facility

Learn how piecework, one of the four pillars of Lincoln Electric’s successful Incentive Management, promotes commitment to quality throughout this high-volume, high-mix facility.

8:45 am to 10:50 am

Orlando Bakery Facility (only time to tour this facility)

See and learn how Orlando Bakery melds technology and continuous improvement with the Red Zone OEE and the Tool Box Paperless Distribution systems.

Monday, May 8 - Lunch

11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Monday, May 8 - Afternoon

Plant Tour

12:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Lincoln Electric Facility Tour

Learn how piecework, one of the four pillars of Lincoln Electric’s successful Incentive Management, promotes commitment to quality throughout this high-volume, high-mix facility.

Tour the Expo Hall

2 pm – 6:30 pm



Lean Partners

Latest Technologies

Compete in the drone racing circuit, go head-to-head with industrial robots in pick-and-place contests, explore virtual manufacturing worlds, and experience the power of augmented reality while browsing the latest traditional gear and tools designed to add new productivity and quality to your operations.

Vendors & Suppliers

Meet with other vendors and organizations that stand ready to help you implement technology, train and engage your workforce, and help you more efficiently and effectively operate your facilities.

3 pm – 3:30 pm

Network with the next-generation of manufacturing professionals

Meet—and maybe begin recruiting!—the world’s best up-and-coming robotics professionals, the International Champions of the FIRST Robotics Competition Championship—the team that bested 20,000 others in the 2016 competition.

Test-drive the team’s winning robot.

Cocktail Reception

5 pm – 6:30 pm

Network with like-minded peers

See and talk shop with old friends and meet new potential partners and peers.



Tuesday, May 9 – Morning

9 am to 10 am

Lean/Continuous Improvement Fundamentals

A Lean/Kaizen Approach to Variation Reduction

Learn how to leverage kaizen events to speed your variation reduction and process improvement initiatives. Case study presented by the leader who successfully did.

Lean Workforce

How to Build a Learning Organization using Toyota KATA

2016 IW Best Plants Honoree Maclean-Fogg Metform Group set itself up for sustainable growth with a focus on continuous learning.

Advanced Lean/Continuous Improvement

How Harley-Davidson Leverages Lean to Drive Health and Safety Excellence

11:15 am to 12:15 pm



Lean/Continuous Improvement Fundamentals

How to Choose Your KPIs

Learn how to keep staff on track with the right KPIs. Presenters from Johnson Controls Inc. credit their success to this best practice.

Lean Technology

A Lean Journey into IIoT

Adopt IIoT successfully and smoothly with minimal disruption, with the lessons learned and best practices used by Vibco Vibrators.

Advanced Lean/Continuous Improvement

12:30 pm to 1:45 pm

The IW Best Plants Awards Luncheon Ceremony

Celebrate and honor the winners of the 2016 IW Best Plants Awards. Hear what makes them the best of the best, including world-class metrics and leading-edge strategies.

Featured Keynote: Toyota Production System

Insights from the Inside of the Toyota Production System—and its Continual Evolution

The President & CEO of Toyota Material Handling North America reveals the inside scoop on how Toyota continues to evolve and strengthen the TPS.

2 pm – 3 pm



Lean/Continuous Improvement Fundamentals

Get Advice from the IW Best Plants

In this interactive session, featuring audience Q&A, you drive the agenda. Three of the 2016 IW Best Plants winners will answer your questions about the strategies and best practices that helped them achieve operational excellence and business success.

Advanced Lean/Continuous Improvement

Developing Your Safety DNA

Discover the new research and technology in industrial psychology leveraged by Kenworth Trucks, a division of PACCAR, to develop the safety leadership skills of its supervisors.

Lean Leadership

How to Align Goals, People & Systems for Sustainable Success

Leaders from Revlon provide you with a system that works.

4:15 to 5:15



Lean/Continuous Improvement Fundamentals

Advanced Lean/Continuous Improvement

How to Streamline Operations With a Kanban System

Executives from the IW Best Plants winner Firstronic share one of the strategies that helped earn them the 2016 IW Best Plants Award.

Lean Leadership

Learn a Foolproof Way—Using Hoshin Kanri—to Create and Execute Your Strategic Vision

You’ll hear about a system that will help you properly plan and execute your strategy using Hoshin Planning – from the senior executives at Wabash National. Includes a review of critical elements that made Wabash National’s hoshin planning efforts a success.

Tuesday, May 9 – Evening

Special Networking Night Out: 6:30 pm to ??

Take a breather and talk over what you’ve learned the first day (or not!) at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.



Wednesday, May 10

7:30 am – 8:30 am

Lean/Continuous Improvement Fundamentals

The Secret to Effective Employee Engagement Practices

Gather the employee engagement techniques that helped propel the Intertape Polymer Group to their 2016 IW Best Plants Award. Features how the company develops teams, assesses performance, sets goals and creates a culture of continuous improvement through employee engagement at all levels of the organization.

Advanced Lean/Continuous Improvement

How to Improve Equipment Performance & Reliability

Let the leaders of The Raymond Corporation advise you on the critical factors and results you can achieve with Total Process Reliability, featuring tips to help you identify opportunities for improvement.

Lean Leadership

The Secret to Operational Excellence Success

You might think it’s all about innovative management practices, but Lean Leader Billy Taylor Goodyear’s Director of Manufacturing, will demonstrate how to achieve operational excellence through process discipline and alignment from the C-Suite to the manufacturing floor.

8:45 am – 10 am



Featured Keynote: Lean Leadership

Define, Align & Execute to Achieve and Sustain Operational Excellence

Back by Popular Demand with a new, high-energy keynote, Goodyear’s Lean Leader Billy Taylor, reveals how the Goodyear Business Operating System converts strategy into winning.

11:30 am – 12:30 pm



Lean/Continuous Improvement Fundamentals

Advanced Lean/Continuous Improvement

How to Extend Continuous Improvement to Your Suppliers

Learn the tools and techniques for bringing your suppliers—whether internal or external—along on your continuous improvement journey.

