IndustryWeek

Home > Manufacturers Embracing SaaS for Functionality and Flexibility

Manufacturers Embracing SaaS for Functionality and Flexibility

Cloud-based robotics solutions, particularly those delivered via a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, are now helping manufacturing leaders become more nimble and responsive in managing their production processes.

This white paper will examine how robotic control and monitoring processes, historically the exclusive domain of the manufacturing floor, are evolving to leverage the scale of the Internet. Together with cloud-based robotic solutions, the gap between the demands on your business and the ability to improve your organization's effectiveness is closing every day.

This informative white paper by industry analyst MarketSpec will examine how cloud robotics solutions are helping today’s manufacturing leaders:

  • Save time and money
  • Increase uptime
  • Extend the capabilities of plant floor staff
  • Improve operational agility
  • Accelerate innovation

Paper contributed by Tend

THE LATEST
More
Manufacturing Leader of the Week
Jul 23, 2017
Article

CEO Vicki Holt Aims to Take Proto Labs to $1B. Here's How

Proto Labs' recently added enhanced inspection reporting services to its digital portfolio, another step forward in its aggressive growth strategy....More
View All

IndustryWeek.com
Related IndustryWeek Sites

Copyright © 2017 Penton